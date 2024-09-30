First-time homebuyers accounted for 23 of every 100 transactions in the capital this year, and 26 of every 100 in the rest of the country. Those rates edged up 1% in the capital and 2% in the rest of the country from a year earlier, Duna House said, citing its own data.

First-time homebuyers spent HUF 44 million in the capital, on average, purchasing a 52 sqm home.

In the rest of the country, first-time homebuyers spent close to HUF 34 mln for an 84 sqm home

Home sales are up approximately 42% from a year earlier, Duna House said.