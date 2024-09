Rental rates in the capital increased by approximately 9.1%, MTI said citing KSH and Ingatlan.com data..

In a month-on-month comparison, home rental rates rose 0.5% for the whole country.

Compared to the previous month, rental prices edged up only about 0.1% in Budapest.

The monthly rental rate for a flat in the capital averaged about HUF 250,000 in H1.

A home in a large city in the west of the country was considerably cheaper, with rental prices averaging approximately HUF 178,000/month.