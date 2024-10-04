SAP Hungary Kft., the park’s largest tenant since 2005, has extended its lease for an additional 10 years, while Graphisoft SE, the Park’s founder, renewed its contract for five more years.

Following these agreements, the average remaining lease term for the entire tenant portfolio stands at 5.03 years.

Additionally, the average lease term, calculated from the start date of the current tenants’ earliest agreements, still exceeds 15 years, underscoring the stability of the tenant portfolio. These renewals do not affect the company’s previously published 2024 consolidated financial forecast.