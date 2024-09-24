Faedra Group is expanding its portfolio with two new developments starting in autumn 2024. The new sites are located in District XXII of Budapest, at the intersection of the M0-M6 highway and main road 6, 15 km from the city center, and are easily accessible by public transportation (buses and trains). Due to their proximity to the city center, the buildings are ideal for “last-mile” logistics operations. The total value of the two investments is more than EUR 23 million.

The Class “A” warehouses and offices are built with state-of-the-art materials and technical solutions that can be tailored to the needs of potential tenants and owners. In addition to warehousing spaces equipped with modern and sustainable technology, there will also be high-quality office spaces, which are ideal not only for logistics but also for light industrial and corporate center activities. Lease opportunities start from 1,800 sqm.

Faedra Business Park consists of two buildings with a total of 9,300 sqm of industrial and logistics space. These buildings can be divided into various units, allowing them to be configured and customized individually, making the site suitable for multiple companies. The project is expected to be completed by Q2 2025.

Faedra City, like the developer’s previous Faedra22 project, will be designed as a single building. This nearly 12,000 sqm industrial and logistics area can also be divided into separate units. The development is scheduled for completion in Q3 2025.

“Flexibility and adaptability to tenants’ needs are our primary considerations in the design of the two new Faedra projects. By offering space in smaller units with associated high-quality office solutions, we can provide competitive opportunities for various sectors, including light industry and logistics. Modern infrastructure and sustainable solutions ensure the long-term efficient and sustainable operation of our tenants. We are confident that the excellent location and flexible design options will attract potential clients again in the future,” said Máté Szoboszlay, partner and business development and investment director.

The recent economic challenges and high vacancy rates have made many developers hesitant to invest. However, Faedra Group’s successful projects and leasing results, achieved with the exclusive assistance of 108 Real Estate, have encouraged the company to pursue new investments, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“The success of our previous projects, the proven concept we’ve adopted, and the flexible solutions we offer form a strong foundation for our development plans. Based on market trends, the great location, and our diversified offerings, we expect strong demand for our projects,” added Bence Boronkay, founder-CEO of Faedra Group.