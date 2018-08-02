Qatar Airways introduces additional flights to Budapest

BBJ

Qatar Airways will increase its service to Budapest by adding four additional flights to Hungary’s capital city, starting Saturday (August 4). The route from Budapest to Doha has also been expanded with the introduction of the wide-bodied Airbus A330 aircraft.

The Airbus A330 will replace one of the double-daily flights currently serviced by the smaller A320 and A321 aircraft. The capacity upgrade to the A330 will nearly double the available seats, from 144 on the A320 to 272 seats on the Airbus A330.

Grisha Jenkov, Qatar Airways country manager for Central and Eastern Europe said: “This frequency increase and an aircraft upgrade to an Airbus A330 will provide even greater choice to our business and leisure passengers. While offering an increase in capacity to the route, it will also redefine the in-flight experience of our passengers travelling to Doha and beyond to more than 150 global destinations.”

Business class seats on the A330 recline into a 180-degree true lie-flat bed, providing superior sleep comfort and greater consistency with the Qatar Airways long-haul wide-body fleet.

The seats also feature six-way adjustable headrests, four-way adjustable lumbar support, a variety of personal stowage compartments, privacy dividers and fresh contemporary styling. The Business class cabin features 15.4" smart monitors and touch screen remote controller handsets, which also allow dual screen mode.

The A330 aircraft has onboard connectivity, providing the capability of internet and sending and receiving SMS and MMS messages. Economy class seating will also provide greater comfort and more personal space, with individual 10.6" monitors and handsets.

The additional flight schedule, starting August 4:

Doha to Budapest QR 197 departs 15:30 arrives 20:20 (Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat).

Budapest to Doha QR 198 departs 23:00 arrives 05:20+1 (Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat).