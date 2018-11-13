Public Relations Association establishes public affairs division

The Hungarian Public Relations Association (MPRSZ) has announced the establishment of its public affairs division, increasing the number of MPRSZ divisions to five, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The division, which also provides a professional forum, aims at getting in touch with and establishing a horizontal relationship between communications experts working at government institutions, as well as other state and municipal bodies, and their background institutions, enhancing the recognition of the PR profession.

The association, given the nature of its character and function, is trying to encapsulate the entire communications sphere. The main aim of the division to have an appropriate number of members from among communications experts at government bodies, ministries, and other background institutions of state and municipal bodies.

The MPRSZʼs other target group consists of communications heads of courts, state-owned companies, and other bodies using state funds and carrying out the tasks of the state.

During the inaugural session, Gabriella Szányi was elected as the president of the division. She currently holds a leading expert position at the Hungarian Tourism Agency. Previously, she worked as PR director at the Budapest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BKIK), having held the position of strategic PR manager at Penny Market Kft. for a period of six years prior to that. She began her career at commercial television channel TV2, where she was responsible for the channelʼs "Hírnév" program and its realization.

"As determined in our work program, our goal is to strengthen the general recognition, government connections network, and national acceptance of the PR profession," said Szányi. "Weʼre expecting active participation of professionals working at authorities, the government, municipalities, ministries, and administrative offices."

The planned activities of the division include getting in touch with communications employees in the target groups, starting a professional forum, and preparing related events and workshops.

The founders of the division are MPRSZ President Zsófia Lakatos, MPRSZ board members Gábor Rácz and Gabriella Szányi, CRH Magyarország corporate relations specialist Klára Lepp, Spar Magyarország communications head Márk Maczelka, Magyar Suzuki communications head Viktória Ruska, Open Communications strategy director Ágnes Szőke, and Lounge Communication account director Balázs J. Teremi.