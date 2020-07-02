Prestige Hotel Budapest reopens

BBJ

Prestige Hotel Budapest, member of the Zeina Hotels chain, has reopened for guests on July 1, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the hotel decided to reopen while implementing stricter safety measures than before to protect guests.

Located in downtown Budapest, the hotel combines 19th-century bourgeois milieu with 21st-century relaxation. It also offers the services of Michelin-starred restaurant Costes Downtown.

On the occasion of their fifth anniversary, the hotel offers discounted accommodation gift vouchers, as well as a discounted conference package for their old and new business partners.

