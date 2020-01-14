Poultry company Master Good acquires peer Sága

MTI – Econews

Hungarian-owned poultry company Master Good has acquired 100% of local peer Sága, Master Good said on Monday, without revealing the price of the transaction, state news wire MTI reports.

The acquisition has been approved by the Competition Office (GVH), Master Good said.

Master Good, based in Kisvárda (NE Hungary), accounts for more than 40% of Hungary poultry and poultry processing output. It employs almost 2,000 people.

Sága, based in Sarvar (W Hungary), is market leader on the local market for further processed poultry products.

Master Good owner László Bárány said the acquisition fits well with the companyʼs strategy of broadening its product palette.

Master Good had net sales revenue of HUF 61.6 billion in 2018, public records show.

Sága had turnover of HUF 9.5 bln in 2018. It was earlier owned by U.K.-based Bernard Matthews Foods.