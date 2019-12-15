Plans to modernize McDonald’s Hungary

BBJ

The owner of McDonald’s Corporation’s Hungarian company has told portfolio.hu that he wants to create more modern restaurants, new and expanded services, and there will be more "Meki" (Hungarian slang for McDonald’s) in small towns.

Image: 8th.creator / Shutterstock.com

Sándor Scheer acquired the entire ownership interest in the fast-food chain in March.

"In the future, with more modern restaurants, new and expanded services, we will be present in more locations so that more and more guests will experience the change in person. The goal is to combine system and market opportunities to accelerate growth, drive innovation and bring the brand even closer to our customers," Scheer told Portfolio.