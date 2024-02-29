Hungary AM

Teachers' Union Demands Uniform Wage Scale in Higher Education

HR

The Union of Higher Education Workers has issued a statement demanding that the salary scale be uniform in all higher education institutions, hrportal.hu reports.

"We demand that the employees of the universities receive an income commensurate with the social and economic importance of higher education," the statement said.

According to the announcement, the trade union has already raised the need to introduce a uniform salary table, which should include the minimum salary for all positions for instructors and those directly supporting education and research.

According to the trade union, wages must be adjusted every year to the average income level of the national economy or the minimum wage/guaranteed minimum wage.

