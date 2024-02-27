PwC Hungary to Introduce 4-day Summer Working Week

PwC Hungary will pilot a four-day working week in its Assurance service line this summer. From June through the end of August, 280 employees will work only from Monday to Thursday. The pilot will involve audit teams.

With the introduction of a four-day working week, i.e. three-day weekends, in the summer, PwC Hungary aims to help its employees recharge and achieve a healthy work-life balance. The company will implement the 32-hour working week in the summer using a working time frame and allocated working hours, so only employees’ work schedule will change, not their base salary.

It is important to emphasize that the four-day working week is not only a matter of work organization but also of culture. The company’s management has offered employees flexible working arrangements for years, including home office and hybrid work. In addition, flexible working time is key to retaining and attracting talent, as shown in PwC Hungary’s 2023 Employee Preference Survey.

“Our strategic goal is to enhance the employee experience, to create an attractive, likable workplace which not only offers outstanding professional development but also where it’s good to belong. We are in constant dialogue with our people, we pay attention to their feedback and needs, and we shape our flexible working arrangements, benefits, training sessions, and the office environment accordingly," said László Radványi, PwC Hungary’s assurance leader.

"This is how we launched in recent years our Mental Health program, the summer Bermuda Shorts Days, and extended paternity leave, among other initiatives. The idea of a four-day working week was also raised in response to employee feedback to improve work-life balance and meet changed employee expectations. That’s why we’ve decided to go for it, hoping that the four-day summer working week will help our people recharge and maintain their physical and mental balance,” he added.

Like other companies piloting a four-day working week, PwC will continuously monitor, measure and analyze the impact of this new arrangement, and will then decide whether to pursue it in the future. This approach is fundamentally different from other solutions because PwC will implement the four-day summer working week by reallocating working time rather than by reducing working hours.