Half of Employees Dissatisfied With Salary
Some 50% of employees working at companies are dissatisfied with their current salary, and 63% of them plan to change jobs in 2024 if they have the opportunity, Trenkwalder announced based on research conducted in the first half of February, according to hrportal.hu.
Based on a survey of 500 employees working in the private sector, 49% of those dissatisfied with their salary would be satisfied with a salary increase of 20%, and another 29% would consider an additional income of 20-30% adequate.
The announcement quoted József Nógrádi, the commercial director of Trenkwalder, who said that in this situation, more people than before feel that a change of job could more easily solve their financial problems.
Some 63% of the respondents plan to change jobs within a year, which is a serious change compared to the 38% measured at this time last year.
