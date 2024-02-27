Employees Want Programs Supporting Work Mental Well-being

Some 94% of the respondents said that it is essential to deal with mental well-being, according to Impact Works' latest survey conducted with Opinio, writes hrportal.hu.

Despite this, most respondents believe that the topic does not yet receive enough attention in Hungary, although it is needed. Almost half of respondents think that the mental health of Hungarians is a cause for concern, and 26% believe there is also a problem globally.

According to almost 90% of respondents, the workplace plays an important role in how people feel about themselves. The survey also shows that the respondents are not satisfied with the opportunities available to them.

Every third person reported that they do not deal with mental well-being at work, even though there is a need for it. According to 14%, although help or training is available on paper, it is not well-realized in practice.

Another 18% of the respondents reported that there are initiatives at their workplace, but only 8% of those believe that employees actively use them.