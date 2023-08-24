Challenges in Choosing a Workplace Without Experience

An expert from Profession.hu discusses employment-related questions that mainly affect career starters.

“Starting job seekers should first think about what their main motivation is in a given situation: the opportunity to earn money, building a career, or their interests which motivate them to work. Even self-awareness tests can initially help them map out their own needs, and with the results of these tests they can get closer to their expected reactions to a situation that arises during work, however these should be treated as guidelines and not as determining information. If there is opportunity, it could also be useful to involve a career counselor who analyzes individual strengths and preferences in a personalized way and helps narrow down the range of suitable work areas accordingly,” explains Lili Simon-Göröcs, HR director of Profession.hu.

On their TikTok platform, the job portal processed work situations which are typically considered negative experiences and asked users about similar bad experiences. Users’ answers highlighted that choosing a career can be difficult and anyone can easily find themselves in an unsuitable workplace, especially in the beginning. In response to this, Profession.hu collected how job seekers at the very beginning of their careers can prepare for job hunting so that they do not run into similar situations.

Experience gained during previous experiences can provide workers with a good clue in finding the right job, however in the absence of experience, employees may inevitably end up in jobs that are not suitable for them.

Profession.hu notes that it’s worth searching on a job portal with a high number of advertisements and paying attention to the evaluations of employers, and it is also recommended to look among your acquaintances to see if there is someone who has worked at the given workplace and can provide useful information about it.

“Members of Generation Z usually have fewer problems with change and are more flexible. Our research conducted at the end of last year revealed that 39% of young people between the ages of 18 and 27 planned to stay at their current workplace for less than 3 years, 27% for those between 28 and 42 years old, and only 22% for those between 43 and 57 years of age,” says Simon-Göröcs.