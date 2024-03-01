1/3 Passively Looking for New Job

Hungary AM

Friday, Mar 1, 2024, 13:00

Research conducted by profession.hu in the first quarter of 2024 reveals that 36% of the Hungarian population aged 18-65 are passively looking for a new job, with 12% actively searching.

Almost half of employees are satisfied with their current job and not even thinking about changing, but nearly a third would consider it if a good offer came in.

Another 5% are consciously looking for a new job in addition to their current employment.

The group of unemployed people actively looking for work and those just open to a reasonable opportunity are of the same size (7% in each case), but 11% are not currently looking.

