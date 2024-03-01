Colette Matz Named New Country President of Novartis Hungary

Colette Matz takes over from Matt Zeller as country president of Novartis Hungary this month.

The new leader brings more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she was head of the Neuroscience Therapeutic Area at the Swiss company's Italian affiliate.

Colette Matz has had a distinguished career of more than 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry - most of it in the United States - with a focus on multiple sclerosis and cardiovascular diseases. She holds a degree in Health Care Administration and Management from the University of Scranton, United States.

"I am fortunate to be joining a proven team that is well respected by our partners. I look forward to continuing our existing collaborations with government, academia, healthcare providers, and professional and patient organizations, as well as building new initiatives that can make a difference in public health in Hungary," said Colette Matz.

One of her key objectives will be to consolidate the international position of Swiss-based Novartis Hungary as a major regional coordinating center for clinical research and drug development, a role the Hungarian subsidiary has held since last year, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The pharmaceutical company invests billions of forints annually in Hungary, much of it in clinical research. These programs provide more than 10,000 Hungarian patients with access to the world's most advanced treatments in a wide range of fields over the past decade.

"Together with our partners in Hungary, we will continue to drive innovation to make new treatments not only available in Hungary, but also to reach patients who have not yet found effective therapeutic solutions," Matz added.