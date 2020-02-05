Pensum shares to start trading Thursday

remember me
Shares of staffing company Pensum will start trade on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday, February 6, state news wire MTI reports, citing a disclosure posted on the bourseʼs website.
The listing price has been set at HUF 500 per share.
Pensum shares were listed on the BSE on January 29. Days later, the company converted from a private company limited by shares (Zrt) into a public company limited by shares (Nyrt), clearing the way for its shares to start trading on the bourse.
