Párisi Udvar wins XXII. Hungarian Real Estate Development Award

Bence Gaál

The reconstruction of Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest won the award for the best Hungarian Real Estate Development Project, also triumphing in the "Hotel" and "Heritage Protection" categories, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The five-star Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is operated by Mellow Mood Hotels. After several decades of being vacant, the building opened its gates for the public in May 2019.

The two owners – Sameer Hamdan and Zuhair Awad – created a luxury hotel, designed by Archikon studio and constructed by Market Építő Zrt. The renovation took place over four years.

Párisi Udvar has earned the right to participate in the international FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence competition.