OTP set for new acquisitions

BBJ

OTP Bank has been preparing for two decades to take advantage of the proper merger and acquisition opportunities in the region. The time has finally come, says Sándor Csányi, chariman and CEO of the bank.and one of the countryʼs wealthiest men.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Csányi said OTP is planning for at least five bank takeovers in the next two years, which will raise revenue generated from outside the country to 70% from its current level of 45%.

“We’ve waited for 20 years for this wave of banking consolidation in Europe. It’s finally happening now,” Csányi told the financial news specialist.

The cash earmarked for expansion is USD 1 billion, but the OTP CEO would not name specific acquisition targets. The bank has already made several acquisitions in the region.