Opus Global to become 100% owner of KALL Ingredients

MTI – Econews

Listed holding company Opus Global will become 100% owner of KALL Ingredients with the news that László Kárpáti, the founder of the company, will sell his minority stake. With a further 25% in-kind contribution, Opus will become sole owner of KALL, one of the biggest isoglucose producers in Central and Eastern Europe.

The minority owner decided to sell his stake after Opus Global signed an agreement securing majority control over Trigo Kft. in June, while announcing developments worth a further HUF 9 billion at the plant in Tiszapüspöki (eastern Hungary), state news wire MTI reported.

The transaction will be executed in two steps: Konzum Private Equity Fund will purchase from Trigo Kft. its 25% stake in KALL Ingredients and will thereby become 70% owner. It will then transfer this 70% holding as an in-kind contribution to Opus Global, under the conditions specified in the series of capital raises published on February 15, 2018. The in-kind contribution is expected to be closed by the end of July 2018, depending on approval from the financial institutions involved in the financing.

The takeover of KALL Ingredients does not affect the development plans recently announced by Opus Global. The company said in June it will make investments of about HUF 4 bln to boost energy efficiency and productivity at KALL Ingredientsʼ isoglucose plant after the closure of the capital raises. It has now announced plans to spend a further HUF 5 bln on R&D activity at the plant and on expanding its product offer in the medium term, Opus Globalʼs PR agent said in a statement.

Opus Global is listed on the Equities Prime section of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT).