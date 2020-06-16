Opus Global parts with last of Appeninn shares

remember me
Listed holding company Opus Global has sold the last of its shares in listed property company Appeninn, state news wire MTI reports, citing a disclosure posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
Opusʼs stake in Appeninn fell from 4.83% to 0% as a result of an OTC transaction made under contract.
Opus said last September that it planned to sell a "significant part" of its 18.7% holding in Appeninn and has divested stakes in a number of transactions since.
