Opus Global parts with last of Appeninn shares

MTI – Econews

Listed holding company Opus Global has sold the last of its shares in listed property company Appeninn, state news wire MTI reports, citing a disclosure posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Opusʼs stake in Appeninn fell from 4.83% to 0% as a result of an OTC transaction made under contract.

Opus said last September that it planned to sell a "significant part" of its 18.7% holding in Appeninn and has divested stakes in a number of transactions since.