O’Learys Bar & Restaurant Budapest celebrates 1st anniversary

Christian Keszthelyi

O’Learys Bar & Restaurant sports bar in Budapest has recently celebrated its first anniversary and to mark the occasion is to introduce a new spectator’s menu, the so-called “Fan’s Platter”, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The restaurant, which can only be found in the SkyCourt part of the Ferenc Liszt International Airport, aims to offer a real sports fan restaurant atmosphere with more than 20 screens showcasing the most prominent sports events all the time, according to the bar.

O’Learys Bar & Restaurant claims to have brought the feeling of Boston, where the first such bar opened in 1988, to Hungary, with sporting memorabilia from the teams based in the U.S. city, as well its menu inspired by American culture.

The “Fan’s Platter” for two offers most American fan food specialties , including fried onion rings, nachos, BBQ chicken wings and tortilla.

OʼLearys’ Swedish founder Jonas Reinholdsson moved to the United States, and fell in love with the “unique blend of people” in Nantucket, outside Boston. On a summer eve a certain Anne OʼLeary wandered into the restaurant where Reinholdsson was working. On November 16, 1988, they opened the first OʼLearys restaurant in Gothenburg, Sweden, as that country’s first “genuine” American sports bar. Today, up to three million people visit the franchiseʼs restaurants every year. OʼLearys has more than 100 restaurants in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Spain, China, UAE, Vietnam, Turkey, Singapore and Hungary.

The SkyCourt at Budapest airport currently offers 18 restaurants, four cafes, a bar and 39 stores.