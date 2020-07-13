New turbo roundabout completed at Ferenc Liszt Intʼl

Bence Gaál

The new turbo roundabout, constructed with support from the European Union, leading to Terminal 2 of Ferenc Liszt International Airport has been completed, according to a press release by Budapest Airport.

Image by Budapest Airport

The roundabout constructed on main road number 4 en route to Budapest Airport Terminal 2 was completed last week and immediately handed over to traffic.

The airport says that, thanks to the two-lane turbo roundabout, access to the airport by road has become safer and faster. The roundabout was designed to be able to efficiently handle the increasing future traffic to Terminal 2 and also the vehicle traffic turning off towards the Cargo City.

The roundabout was completed in less than a year. The total cost of constructing was HUF 1 billion, 85% of which will be reimbursed by the European Union in the form of subsequent support, as part of a support package for a complex landside airport development project.

As part of the project, a new transformer station was constructed, the firewater powerhouse at the airport was refurbished, the railway line leading to the airport from main staff entrance (gate C) was refurbished and expanded, a rail cargo yard was constructed, the kerosene unloading station was expanded and the airport’s perimeter fence along main road number 4 was replaced.

The airport says that further projects will be implemented within the framework of development package; Budapest Airport is constructing a new main gate building, as well as refurbishing and expanding the connecting service road, which will also be extended to the double roundabout in Vecsés. Within the area of the airport, the new main gate building will also be linked to gate C with a service road. Bicycle roads will also be constructed from the double roundabout in Vecsés to Holiday Parking and the new main gate.

According to the press release, the full landside development package is being implemented to a value of HUF 6.2 bln, of which 85% is financed by the EU.