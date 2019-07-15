New CEO takes helm at Mercedes-Benz Hungária

Bence Gaál

Mercedes-Benz Hungária announced today that Reinhard Münster has been appointed as new CEO effective July 15, 2019, replacing Jörg Schmidt, who served in the role since January 2016 and is moving on to a new assignment within the Daimler group.

"I find it particularly inspiring that for the third consecutive year Mercedes-Benz was the leading manufacturer in selling premium passenger cars in Hungary," said Münster. "Now I will participate to strengthen our position even further in this market. The innovative product portfolio of Mercedes-Benz and the wide range of models, as well as the growing and developing dealer network, will support us in this challenge."

The new CEO started his career at Mercedes-Benz 30 years ago. Münster’s professional path includes various senior positions in the field of sales, marketing and product management. Among others, he held leading marketing and sales positions at the German sales organization and international overseas markets. In recent years, he was also responsible for business development in the Overseas region. At the same time, he is also familiar with the Hungarian market, since previously he was also responsible for the market regulation and business development activities of Central and Eastern Europe. Münster is married and has four children.

"I am thankful for Jörgʼs committment, driven performance and achievements," said Matthias Lührs, head of Region Overseas Mercedes-Benz Cars, commenting on the departing Schmidt. "With his expertise and leadership qualities, Mercedes-Benz Hungária has achieved remarkable successes and sales growth in all divisions of the company: passenger cars, vans, trucks, and after-sales divisions."

"I am delighted that Reinhard has been appointed as the new CEO," he continued. "He is a highly experienced manager in the field of business development, with a strong track record. He is entering an exciting phase in his career, since Hungary is an important market for us with further good growth potential."

Mercedes-Benz Hungária had net sales of HUF 108.6 billion last year, state news agency MTI reported, citing public records.