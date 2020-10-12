Nestlé Hungária starts HUF 50 bln expansion at pet food plant

MTI – Econews

Nestlé Hungária laid the cornerstone of a HUF 50 billion expansion at its pet food plant in Bük (172 km west of Budapest) last week, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The investment, the companyʼs biggest ever in Hungary, will raise capacity at the plant by 30% and create 160 jobs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the ceremony.

Nestlé has invested more than EUR 2 bln in Hungary, and it counts more than 1,000 Hungarian SMEs among its suppliers, he added.

When the EUR 140 million expansion is completed, the Bük plant will turn out more than 5 million units a day, enough to fill over 70 trucks for shipment across Europe and beyond, Nestlé Hungária managing director Péter Noszek said.