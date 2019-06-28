NaturAqua completes HUF 650 mln bottle redesign

Bence Gaál

Coca-Cola HBC Hungary announced the completion of a nearly HUF 650 million project to refresh the design of NaturAqua bottles, with 0.33 l bottles taking the pace of 0.25 l ones in restaurants, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The appearance of the 0.75 l bottle has changed as well. The redesigns include new labels. The changes were driven by consumer demand for a larger size, and to make the bottles better suited to the premium category.

According to consumer surveys, the 0.33 l and 0.75 l bottles provide the ideal quantity of mineral water. The company also decided to introduce screw caps instead of crown caps to make closing and opening the bottles easier.

The old bottles will be ground up and recycled. The new ones will be returnable. The new look has been available at catering establishments across Hungary since the beginning of June.