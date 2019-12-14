More SMEs turning to Instagram

BBJ

Facebook is still the most popular marketing tool for SMEs, but more are opting for Instagram because of its effectiveness.

Image: AngieYeoh / Shutterstock.com

While there are crippling alternatives to online tools, costs are rising, so SMEs are looking for free or cheap tools, according to a marketing survey of 1,250 people surveyed by Marketing Commando, a domestic marketing firm.

The first three are no surprises: Facebook is the most popular tool in the SME marketing toolbox. Second comes a website, followed by recommendations. Instagram has jumped up to fourth place, ahead of Google.

For the first time in years, search engine optimization has been strengthened this year, making it sixth. Seventh is a blog, eighth is bidding, ninth is newsletter, tenth is YouTube, Marketing Commando says.