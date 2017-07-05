MOL stations allow dogs to enter shop

Christian Keszthelyi

Oil and gas company MOL now allows dog owners to take their dogs to the shop when paying after tanking, instead of leaving them in the car, according to Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

MOL justified the move by saying that data from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal) shows that many dogs suffer in the summer heat from staying in the closed cars.

During the summer, even if the weather is only around 25ºC, the interior of a car can heat up to 37-48ºC in a few minutes, according to MOL. The company added that a car can heat up to more than 70 centigrade in ten minutes, which can be dangerous for any dogs left inside.

In response to a question from the BBJ.hu, a MOL spokesperson confirmed that the move would be permanent: "Naturally, dogs will be allowed to enter after the summer too."