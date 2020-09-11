MNB joins Business Council for Sustainable Development

Nicholas Pongratz

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) yesterday said it has joined the Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungary (BCSDH), a forum of 97 big companies and financial institutions that deals with sustainable and circular economy, according to an announcement on its website.

A BCSDH meeting in February this year, just prior to the pandemic shutdown. Photo by BCSDH.

BCSDH aims to introduce innovative economic practices that have a positive impact on economic performance, ecological balance and overall quality of life.

To achieve that goal, it brings together the biggest Hungarian companies in a business forum, and holds regular thematic meetings, webinars, conferences and courses.

The central bank said the organization provides an opportunity for practical consultations with market participants in almost all areas targeted by the MNBʼs Green Program: green lending and green capital markets, renewable energy and energy efficiency investments, sustainable agriculture and food industry, sustainable waste management and production in the circular economy.