MNB fines Raiffeisen Bank HUF 49 mln

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) yesterday said it had fined Raiffeisen Bank and its leasing unit a combined HUF 49 million for regulatory shortcomings, in an announcement released on its website.
In a probe, the MNB, acting in its capacity as financial market watchdog, found Raiffeisen Bankʼs internal controls, capital adequacy calculations and risk management practices were not in full compliance. It also identified problems with the lenderʼs IT system.
The MNB further found faults with Raiffeisen Corporate Leasingʼs risk management and data provision practices, and its IT security. The central bank noted that the problems do not affect the banking groupʼs sound operation.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben