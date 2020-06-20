MKB Bank mulls acquisition in Croatia

MTI – Econews

MKB Bank is weighing the acquisition of a stake in Croatiaʼs Slatinksa banka, the lender said in a disclosure on Friday, responding to reports in the Croatian media, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Wikimedia Commons/Globetrotter19

"The Company is considering the possibility and examining the conditions of acquiring a shareholding stake in Slatinska banka," MKB said, adding that it would comply with disclosure obligations if there are further developments.

MKB Bank is part of a recently announced tie-up with Takarékbank and Budapest Bank that could eventually become Hungaryʼs second-biggest banking group.