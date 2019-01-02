Mészáros becomes richest Hungarian

BBJ

Pro-government oligarch Lőrinc Mészáros tops Forbesʼ list of the 50 richest Hungarians with total assets amounting to HUF 381.3 billion, overtaking long-time leader and OTP head Sándor Csányi.

Lőrinc Mészáros (center), seen at a football match with Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (right).



Mészáros was "only" the eighth richest person according to Forbesʼ 2018 list, with HUF 105.7 bln in assets. Mészáros gained a staggering HUF 275.6 bln over the course of a year, in the process becoming the richest Hungarian yet on Forbesʼ list, the report notes.

"The primary source of the asset growth was the stock market, and not only due to the soaring of Mészáros stocks, but because of a series of transactions announced in February," the report says.

In 2018, a large portion of Mészárosʼ companies were integrated into investment holding company Opus Global, of which Mészáros is the majority owner. He received the price of the purchase in Opus stocks.

Mészáros, who once claimed that him being smarter than Mark Zuckerberg is entirely possible, and said that he owes his fortune to "God, luck, and Viktor Orbán", is followed by Csányi (HUF 317.2 bln), and Docler Holding Enterprise owner György Gattyán (HUF 244.7 bln), respectively.