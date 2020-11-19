MÁV-Start, Rail Cargo renew partnership

Nicholas Pongratz

MÁV-Start, the passenger business of state-owned Hungarian railway company MÁV, and Rail Cargo Hungaria have extended their framework agreement for traction services until the end of 2024, the companies said yesterday, according to uzletem.hu.

Photo by photos by keith / Shutterstock.com

The document sets out the conditions for ordering, performing and settling the long-distance and service towing services required by Rail Cargo Hungaria.

At the same time, it confirms the recent strategic partnership between the two companies, in the spirit of which the goal will continue to be to increase the volume of rail freight transport, improve efficiency and raise the standard of service.

The agreement under which MÁV-Start provides traction services to Rail Cargo Hungaria has been in effect for almost 15 years.