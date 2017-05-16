Masterplast breaks even in Q1

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungarian building materials maker Masterplast broke even in the first quarter, just as it did in the base period, an earnings report released late Monday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
Revenues climbed 17% to EUR 18 million.
Material costs rose at a slower rate, increasing 13% to EUR 15.2 mln, but payroll costs jumped 25% to EUR 2.3 mln.
EBITDA dropped 16% to EUR 0.6 mln.
Masterplast said domestic sales generated 36% of revenues in Q1, up from 30% in the base period.
scroll for moreall times CET
Recruitment Consultant, HAYS HUNGARY
Attorney at law, Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Partner, VLK Cresa