Masterplast breaks even in Q1

MTI – Econews

Hungarian building materials maker Masterplast broke even in the first quarter, just as it did in the base period, an earnings report released late Monday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Revenues climbed 17% to EUR 18 million.

Material costs rose at a slower rate, increasing 13% to EUR 15.2 mln, but payroll costs jumped 25% to EUR 2.3 mln.

EBITDA dropped 16% to EUR 0.6 mln.

Masterplast said domestic sales generated 36% of revenues in Q1, up from 30% in the base period.