Mastercard to launch faster biometric identification

BBJ

Mastercard will launch Identity Check technology next year in 37 countries, including Hungary. The new solution aims to provide faster payment and improved security, news portal hvg.hu reports.

Beginning from April 2019, Mastercard will launch biometric identification for bankcard payments, including face recognition and fingerprints, hvg.hu reports. According to Mastercard, the new identification technology will speed up digital payment, improve security and reduce the rate of failed purchases.

Mastercard says that customers are discouraged by online identification technologies that take too long. The solution may be identification solutions which do not involve passwords and pin codes that need to be remembered, but characteristics which are specific to the user, such as biometric data or fingerprints.