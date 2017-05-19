Mapei launches HUF 2.4 bln expansion at Hungary plant

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian unit of Italian building materials maker Mapei launched a HUF 2.4 billion capacity-expanding investment at its plant in Sóskút (30 km from Budapest) on Wednesday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

A new production line will double production capacity to 110,000 tons and storage space will also double to 15,000 sqm, Mapei said. It will also update and expand facilities for personnel.

Work on the project is expected to finish by the end of November and after trial runs production could start at the beginning of 2018.

Managing director Béla Markovich said Mapei is financing the investment from its own resources.

Mapei employs 165 people in Hungary at present and the investment is expected to create eight new jobs. The Hungarian unit had a turnover of HUF 10.2 bln in 2016.