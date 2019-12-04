Your cart

Many webstores risk serious penalties

 BBJ
 Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 11:15

As online retailers multiply annually, so too do infractions in an effort to keep supply, and Hungary is no exception form the trend, according to a report by penzcentrum.hu.

In a recent study, 560 websites were screened in 24 EU member states plus Norway and Iceland. Serious violations were found in 60% of the webshops surveyed.

There are currently 641 online shop names listed in Hungary on the web site of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology (ITM) for serious infringements. Fines imposed by the Competition Office (GVH) can be up to 10% of the company’s annual net sales.

In the case of an investigation by the Consumer Protection Authority, this fine could amount to 5% of net sales, up to a maximum of HUF 500 million, writes penzcentrum.hu.

 

 

