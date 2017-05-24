Magyar Telekom buys back treasury shares

MTI – Econews

Magyar Telekom announced Tuesday it had purchased 60,426 treasury shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 22 for its employee incentive scheme, based on the new remuneration policy noted in its mid-term financial report published on May 10, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The shares were bought at an average price of HUF 467 per share with the involvement of UniCredit Bank Hungary as investment service provider. Following the transaction, Magyar Telekom holds 1,491,051 treasury shares.

Magyar Telekom shares closed at HUF 469 yesterday.