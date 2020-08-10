Magyar Posta raises wages 8%

Nicholas Pongratz

The management and unions of state-owned postal company Magyar Posta reached an agreement on remuneration that will raise wages by 8%, on average, and keep performance bonuses in place, according to azenpenzem.hu.

Photo by Arsenie Krasnevsky/Shutterstock.com

The pay increase will have retroactive effect from May 1, 2020. Fulfilling the terms of the agreement will cost Magyar Posta about HUF 6 billion this year.

The government is in talks with the European Commission on clearing state aid for Magyar Posta to cover the additional payroll costs.

On top of the pay raise, Magyar Posta earlier committed to pay its employees HUF 5.5 bln in performance bonuses, half in April and half in December.