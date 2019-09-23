LOT launches direct flights to Seoul

MTI – Econews

LOT Polish Airlines launched a direct flight between Budapest and the South Korean capital of Seoul on Sunday, state news agency MTI reported. The airline aims to boost the frequency of the flight to several times a week.

Photo by Marcin Konwicki / Shutterstock.com

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, took off for the ten-and-a-half-hour flight from Ferenc Liszt International Airport in the afternoon.

LOT CEO Rafał Milczarski said the aim is to boost the flightʼs frequency from three to six times a week, or optimally seven.

Rolf Schnitzler, CEO of Liszt Ferenc operator Budapest Airport, said LOT had doubled its Budapest passenger numbers to more than 400,000 annually in recent years.

About 80,000 people travel between Hungary and South Korea a year, which shows the need for a direct flight, he added.