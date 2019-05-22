LOT brings Dreamline simulator to Budapest

Bence Gaál

LOT’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator is being presented to the general public today, allowing pilots to train in completely realistic conditions and learn how to resolve critical in-flight situations, thereby also enhancing the safety of aviation.

The simulator in action



Every week, the Polish airlineʼs Boeing 787 Dreamliners are flying from Budapest to New York and Chicago, notes a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. To simulate similar, life-like conditions, the simulator projects a computer-generated landscape around the model aircraft onto three huge color screens. The instrument panel with its color screens is identical to the actual instruments of the 787, and also gives the same responses.

Licensed pilots are required to pass an examination every six months in the simulator to demonstrate how they solve the most difficult situations in flight, including, for instance, landing in stormy weather or with a single engine.

On commercial flights from Budapest to Chicago or New York, operated by Hungarian crews, LOT offers a Hungarian experience onboard with access to the entertainment system in Hungarian language, traditional cuisine across all cabin classes, and a selection of original wines for LOT Premium Economy and LOT Business class.

In total, LOT has 14 Boeing 787 Dreamliners of versions 787-8 and 787-9. By the end of this year, the airline will have 15 planes of this type to serve long-haul flights from both Warsaw and Budapest.

“We warmly welcome the presentation of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft simulator to the Hungarian public and the tourism industry,” said Kam Jandu, CCO of Budapest Airport, operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport.“The aircraft itself is the most comfortable and environment-friendly long-haul aircraft on the market today and we are proud to see it operating between Budapest and New York and Chicago on a daily basis. The simulator gives an insight into the vast array of efforts on the part of airlines and pilots into the safety of aviation.”

“We are glad to have brought this equipment to this presentation in Budapest, since the Hungarian market is particularly important for us; LOT Polish Airlines considers the Hungarian capital its second most important hub after Warsaw,” stressed Adrian Kubicki, director of corporate communications at LOT.