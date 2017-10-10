Logistics base inaugurated at Páty industrial park

MTI – Econews

NIPÜF Zrt., Hungaryʼs state-owned national industrial park operator and developer, has inaugurated a HUF 5 billion base for Swiss logistics company Kuehne + Nagel in an industrial park in Páty on the outskirts of Budapest, state news wire MTI reported.

At the inauguration on Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán noted that some HUF 44 billion in funding is going to industrial parks within the framework of the governmentʼs Modern Cities program.

In addition to the investment in Páty, Orbán noted that another HUF 17 bln "flagship" project in the industrial park of Hatvan (northeast of Budapest) will serve as a logistics base for German engineering giant Bosch. The prime minister said the industrial park program would iron out some regional economic disparities.

Bank credit covered three-quarters of the cost of the 23,000 square-meter auto parts distribution center in Páty. The investment will create about 160 jobs.

Kuehne + Nagel will rent the base and run the regional distribution center for auto parts company Federal-Mogul.

Márton Lányi, the managing director of Kuehne + Nagelʼs local base, said the partnership with the state was the deciding factor in bringing the Federal-Mogul distribution center to Hungary.