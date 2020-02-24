Logiscool gets EUR 3.5 mln investment

BBJ

Logiscool, an international leader in coding education for children, announced receiving a EUR 3.5 million investment, spearheaded by Euroventures, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Logiscool launched its coding school in Hungary in 2014, providing programming and digital courses and camps for children aged six-18. Today it is present in 16 countries and more than 100 locations, teaching more than 60,000 students.

"We believe that acquiring the knowledge of the future can be enjoyable and fun," said Anita Breuer, one of Logiscool’s founders. "At Logiscool kids can learn the basics of logical thinking in a fun-based way, improve their problem-solving skills, understand complex processes and in later life they can use that knowledge in almost any workspace."

The company has previously received investment from NNG-founder and angel investor Péter Balogh. The investment helped in the development and the successful initial international launch.

"Logiscool had already achieved what is rare for Hungarian brands: it is building a successful franchise network from Taiwan to Florida, and changes the life of tens of thousands of children. Our big dream with the team is to teach one million children to code – that kind of ambition makes it really worthwhile to get up in the morning," said Balogh.

According to the press release, the current investment lead by Euroventures with co-investor Márton Szőke enables Logiscool to expand its HQ team, to develop its educational offering and its local and international partnerships.

Gyula Csitári, co-founder of Logiscool explains, "This investment round is an important milestone in the life of Logiscool, it gives a significant boost to our further growth. It enables the development and expansion of the team, therefore we will be able to better support our partners and with our continuous developments, we can gain and sustain our leading role worldwide. Our aim is to provide the best coding education to kids globally."

Euroventures director Péter Tánczos says, "We invested in Logiscool, because we see a rare combination of an excellent and devoted management with international experience, a rapidly growing global market and a technology-based, unique value proposition. It is a great opportunity and responsibility to be part of such a growth story."