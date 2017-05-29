Local Tesco workers eye strike, union warns

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian workers of supermarket chain Tesco are planning to organize a demonstration and work slowdown unless the chain starts raising wages, Hungarian government-friendly daily newspaper Magyar Idők reported today.

Pálné Buday, the chairwoman of the Union of Commercial Employees (KASZ), told the paper that workers at Tesco are dissatisfied because the Hungarian subsidiary of the U.K. chain has not raised salaries since the mandatory raise in January.

KASZ has reportedly entered a cooperation with the Independent Union of Commercial Workers (KDFSZ) to organize a country-wide demonstration in order to put pressure on the retail giant.

In the near future Tesco employees may slow down the workflow indoors and demonstrate outdoors in order to make the chain take action, according to reports. Such actions are planned to take place on days when traffic is busy in order to maximize the impact.