The facility will create more than 400 jobs, regional development minister Tibor Navracsics said at the ceremony.

Chairman of the board Zita Szlavikovics said the 83,000 sqm base will be Lidl Magyarország’s fifth warehouse complex and will serve 60-65 stores.

Lidl Magyarország employs close to 10,000 workers. The complex will have capacity to store close to 50,000 pallets, the report notes.

Market Építő is the general contractor for the construction, scheduled to be completed by October 2026.

In total, Lidl has 209 stores and four logistics bases in Hungary, MTI adds.