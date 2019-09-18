Krones inaugurates HUF 15 bln plant in Debrecen

BBJ

German packaging and bottling machine manufacturer Krones on Wednesday inaugurated a HUF 15 billion factory, its first European plant outside Germany, in Hungaryʼs second city of Debrecen, in the east of the country.

The launch ceremony last summer, attended by Debrecen Mayor László Papp (far left), Pascal Männche, MD of Krones Hungary (second left), and Ralf Goldbrunner (far right), member of the Krones AG Executive Board (photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade).



The investment, which is creating 500 jobs, was supported with a HUF 5.5 bln grant from the Hungarian government, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó noted at the ceremony.

The 40,000 square-meter plant was built in the Industrial Park South in Debrecen within a little more than a year. The industrial park is located close to Debrecen Airport.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pascal Männche, managing director of Krones Hungary Kft., noted that many tasks still await, with almost 50 new machines due to be delivered to the factory soon, according to local news site Hajdú Online.

Ralf Goldbrunner, member of the Krones AG Executive Board in charge of bottling and packaging equipment, noted in a message to online news portal Origo.hu that the site had been chosen for its outstanding infrastructure and logistics, as well as the highly trained workforce.

Debrecen Mayor Papp László noted that between 2014 and 2019, seven German companies had chosen the city for investment.