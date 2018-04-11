Konzum to operate hotel in Nyíregyháza

MTI – Econews

Listed holding company Konzum said on Wednesday that its unit Hunguest Hotels has won a tender for a contract to operate a new four-star resort hotel owned by the local council of Nyíregyháza (NE Hungary), state news wire MTI reported.

Hunguest Hotels will operate the Sóstó Resort, Spa & Conference Hotel for a period of ten years, with an option to extend the contract for another five years. Hunguest Hotels must pay the local council a concession fee of HUF 120 million a year plus 30% of profits.

The HUF 4 billion hotel is expected to open in November. With 122 rooms, Hunguest expects 50,000 guest nights a year at the hotel, Konzumʼs PR agent said in a separate statement.

Starting last year, Konzum has concentrated on several hotel acquisitions, both in Hungary and Austria.