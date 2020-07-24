Kométa signs strategic agreement with gov’t

Nicholas Pongratz

Italian-owned cold cuts producer Kométa 99 Zrt., based in Kaposvár (185 km southwest of Budapest), has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the government, according to agroinform.hu.

Giacomo Pedranzini, the company’s managing director, said that within a few years, 400-500 new jobs will be created in the city and production capacity will be doubled.

After signing the agreement, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar said that Kaposvár was far from taking full advantage of the opportunities offered by its facilities, but that large local companies could help the town with this.

Among other things, Kométa is expected to participate in the development of pig integration in South Transdanubia, which could include Croatia, the agricultural website notes.