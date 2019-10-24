Kempinski wins Hungary’s Best Hotel Spa 2019

Bence Gaál

Kempinski The Spa in the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest has been voted Hungary’s Best Hotel Spa 2019 at the fifth annual World Spa Awards gala, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Kempinski The Spaʼs relaxation area

The hotel says that its spaʼs treatments are inspired by the European cycle of seasons. The spaʼs therapists use Elemental Herbology products, combining holistic medical knowledge with innovative bioactive skincare technology in their treatments.

The World Spa Awards took place in Dubai on October 21. The event was first held in 2015. Recognition is given based on votes by leading spa and wellness tourism professionals, as well as hundreds of thousands of spa consumers from across the globe.

“We are thrilled to have received such a prestigious award in a specialist area of Kempinski Corvinus’ outlets, and we are proud of the manager and therapists of Kempinski The Spa,” said Stephan Interthal, general manager of the hotel. “It’s through direct feedback from both industry professionals and customers that we strive to successfully deliver unrivaled service quality in a fiercely competitive landscape.”