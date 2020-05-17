‘Kaspersky Exploring Russia’ invites Hungarian tourism startups.

Ekaterina Sidorina

Online-accelerator “Kaspersky Exploring Russia” is inviting young entrepreneurs from all over the world to support international startups and Russia’s domestic tourism.

Eugene Kaspersky (left) giving an interview at the Swiss Cyber Security Days 2019 in Fribourg, Switzerland on February 27, 2019. Photo by ronou / Shutterstock.com

The program aims to collected promising tourism-related projects in four categories (travel tech; infrastructure tech; social tech; and sustainability) and to ensure further implementation of the ideas.

The organizers say the most promising projects from various countries, and Hungary in particular, will have the chance to participate in a variety of the workshops and lectures.

The winner will be awarded an online education grant directly relevant to the project, the second and third place will be awarded PR and marketing support and software subscriptions tailored to solve their business needs accordingly.

Eugene Kaspersky, the founder and CEO of global cybersecurity company Kaspersky, said: “This COVID-19 pandemic is a tragic experience for everyone, but it has also brought so much unity: people have started helping each other. Meanwhile we’re continuing our main job, maintaining security in cyberspace, but we’ve decided to also help out companies that are suffering the most. And we’re going to do that by giving them a chance to fulfill their plans and use this period for the maximum benefit.”

Russian native Kaspersky says he wishes to help entrepreneurs find investors so that their projects become a reality, and thus also boost the tourism industry. In addition, he hopes Russia will reveal itself in a new light, for both domestic and international travelers.